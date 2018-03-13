International News 24/7

 

France

French far-right youth official resigns after racial slur

Latest update : 2018-03-13

A young official of France's far-right National Front has resigned after he was recorded using a racial slur outside a congress aimed at remaking the party's identity.

Davy Rodriguez, the No. 2 in the party's youth wing, was "ambassador" of the weekend congress to transform the anti-immigration party into one apt to govern.

He tweeted on Monday that he was resigning, and condemned the slur but questioned whether he made the remark.

A video on social networks showed an agitated Rodriguez using a racial slur about a black man outside a bar.

He announced his resignation minutes after party leader Marine Le Pen said Rodriguez would "very probably" be excluded after an investigation.

Le Pen was being interviewed on TV about several controversies that arose after the congress.

Date created : 2018-03-13

