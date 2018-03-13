International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

#Rexit: Rex Tillerson is fired

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#Rexit

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump Fires Tillerson: What next for U.S. Diplomacy?

Read more

ENCORE!

'I want to see strong women on screen': Nabil Ayouch puts feminism first in 'Razzia'

Read more

FOCUS

A closer look at Xi Jinping, China's new 'emperor'

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Sanctions? World Cup boycott? UK weighs retaliation for Russian ex-spy poisoning

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

EU pushes back on Trump metals tariffs

Read more

IN THE PRESS

A form of minimalism? Paris museum offers first nudist visit

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Gupta firms lose bid to have Bank Baroda remain in South Africa

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Sierra Leone heads for presidential runoff after first-round stalemate

© Issouf Sanogo, AFP | Opposition leader Julius Maada Bio finished slightly ahead of the incumbent party's candidate in the first round of voting.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-13

Sierra Leone will hold a runoff vote for president on March 27, the election commission said Tuesday, after the country's main opposition finished slightly ahead of the ruling party in the first round of voting.

Opposition leader Julius Maada Bio, from the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), took 43.3 percent of votes in the March 7 election, while Samura Kamara of the incumbent All Peoples Congress (APC) took 42.7 percent, the commission said.

Turnout appeared to be around 85 percent of Sierra Leone's 3.1 million voters.

The threshold to win in the first round was 55 percent, and the final results released Tuesday were slightly delayed by recounts in some areas.

The two parties dominate Sierra Leone's politics and have ruled alternately since independence from Britain in 1961.

President Ernest Bai Koroma, who cannot run again after consecutive five-year terms, anointed Kamara as his successor.

Third party candidate Kandeh Yumkella finished with just 6.9 percent of votes despite his National Grand Coalition (NGC) party's hopes of an electoral breakthrough.

Meanwhile police said they made several arrests in the capital Freetown and in the northern Kono region after unrest broke out between rival political groups.

The export-dependent economy of the mineral-rich but impoverished West African country is in a dire state following the 2014-16 Ebola crisis. A commodity price slump has driven away foreign investors.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-13

  • SIERRA LEONE

    Sierra Leone picks new leader with hopes of ending economic crisis

    Read more

  • SIERRA LEONE

    Sierra Leone pleads for 'urgent support' as floods kill hundreds

    Read more

  • SIERRA LEONE

    Sierra Leone mourns 100 children among flooding dead as mass burials begin

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility