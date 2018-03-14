Save the Children CEO: Syria conflict is 'a war on children'

The NGO Save the Children is publishing a chilling new report to mark the seventh anniversary of the war in Syria. It points to a 45 percent increase in the civilian death toll across Syria since the creation of so-called "de-escalation zones", with at least 37 civilians killed every day since mid-2017. In a wide-ranging interview with FRANCE 24, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, the CEO of Save the Children International, expressed her alarm and called on the international community to act.

"The levels of horror in Syria are reaching new heights," Save the Children International CEO Helle Thorning-Schmidt told FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman, pointing out that up to 250 children are fleeing their homes every hour. "We need to engage the whole international community to stop this now," urged the former Danish prime minister.

The CEO of Save the Children International also slammed "a complete failure of the so-called de-escalation zones" in Syria. These include Eastern Ghouta, where more than 1,000 civilians have been killed by regime air strikes since mid-February, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"I think what we have learned over the last seven years in Syria is that when bombs and warfare move into big cities – and they have a number of big cities in Syria – this will always be a war on children," concluded Helle Thorning-Schmidt.

By Marc PERELMAN