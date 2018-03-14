International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-03-15

Save the Children CEO: Syria conflict is 'a war on children'

The NGO Save the Children is publishing a chilling new report to mark the seventh anniversary of the war in Syria. It points to a 45 percent increase in the civilian death toll across Syria since the creation of so-called "de-escalation zones", with at least 37 civilians killed every day since mid-2017. In a wide-ranging interview with FRANCE 24, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, the CEO of Save the Children International, expressed her alarm and called on the international community to act.

"The levels of horror in Syria are reaching new heights," Save the Children International CEO Helle Thorning-Schmidt told FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman, pointing out that up to 250 children are fleeing their homes every hour. "We need to engage the whole international community to stop this now," urged the former Danish prime minister.

The CEO of Save the Children International also slammed "a complete failure of the so-called de-escalation zones" in Syria. These include Eastern Ghouta, where more than 1,000 civilians have been killed by regime air strikes since mid-February, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"I think what we have learned over the last seven years in Syria is that when bombs and warfare move into big cities – and they have a number of big cities in Syria – this will always be a war on children," concluded Helle Thorning-Schmidt.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2018-03-10 Middle East

Egypt's revolution, seven years on: An insider's perspective

Omar Robert Hamilton is a British-Egyptian filmmaker, who has just published a book entitled "The City Always Wins". It's a vibrant account of the Egyptian revolution, and of...

Read more

2018-03-08 women's rights

Policy must push gender equality, French minister says

To mark International Women's Day, French Minister for Gender Equality Marlène Schiappa sat down with FRANCE 24's Annette Young to take stock of women’s rights in France....

Read more

2018-03-08 Sport

FIFA head: 'Football can bring people together'

To mark International Women's Day, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura gave an interview to FRANCE 24 at the headquarters of world football's governing body in Zurich. She...

Read more

2018-03-07 Africa

UNHCR chief of mission: 'Libya is not safe for refugees'

Roberto Mignone is the UN Refugee Agency's Chief of Mission in Libya, a country which has become the only major gateway to Europe for migrants fleeing Africa, but where they face...

Read more

See all the archives

