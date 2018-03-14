International News 24/7

 

Sports

Messi scores 100th Champions League goal as Barcelona reach last 8

© Lluis Gene, AFP | Lionel Barcelona scored two goals and set up the third as Barcelona eased into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-14

Lionel Messi scored his 100th Champions League goal as Barcelona defeated Chelsea 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament, 4-1 on aggregate.

Messi, back in the side after attending the birth of his third child in Argentina at the weekend, reached the landmark with his second goal of the night after 62 minutes at Camp Nou.

He had already put Barcelona ahead after just three minutes, beating Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at his near post with Ousmane Dembele adding the second on 20 minutes after being set up by Messi.

Barcelona join Real Madrid, Sevilla, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus, Roma and Bayern Munich in Friday's quarter-final draw.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-14

