In pictures: Stephen Hawking, ambassador of science

© Denis Farrell, AFP | South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela (R) meets with British scientist Professor Stephen Hawking (L) in Johannesburg on May 15, 2008.

© Jewel Sawad, AFP | Stephen Hawking receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President Barack Obama at the White House on August 12, 2009.

© Jonathan Brady/Pool/AFP | Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) meets British scientist Stephen Hawking (R) at a reception for Leonard Cheshire Disability in the State Rooms, St James's Palace, London on May 29, 2014.

© Justin Tallis, AFP | British actors Felicity Jones (L) and Eddie Redmayne (R) pose with British scientist Stephen Hawking (C) at the UK premiere of the film 'The Theory of Everything', based on the memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen, by Jane Hawking, in London on December 9, 2014.

© Osservatore Romano, AFP | Handout photo shows Pope Francis (L) meeting with English theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking at the Vatican on November 28, 2016.