In pictures: Stephen Hawking, ambassador of science
Latest update : 2018-03-14
British physicist Stephen Hawking has died at 76. Arguably science's greatest celebrity since Albert Einstein, he was an ambassador in the quest to resolve the universe's most complex mysteries. FRANCE 24 takes a look in pictures.
© Denis Farrell, AFP | South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela (R) meets with British scientist Professor Stephen Hawking (L) in Johannesburg on May 15, 2008.
© Jewel Sawad, AFP | Stephen Hawking receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President Barack Obama at the White House on August 12, 2009.
© Jonathan Brady/Pool/AFP | Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) meets British scientist Stephen Hawking (R) at a reception for Leonard Cheshire Disability in the State Rooms, St James's Palace, London on May 29, 2014.
© Justin Tallis, AFP | British actors Felicity Jones (L) and Eddie Redmayne (R) pose with British scientist Stephen Hawking (C) at the UK premiere of the film 'The Theory of Everything', based on the memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen, by Jane Hawking, in London on December 9, 2014.
© Osservatore Romano, AFP | Handout photo shows Pope Francis (L) meeting with English theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking at the Vatican on November 28, 2016.
© Desiree Martin, AFP | British theoretical physicist professor Stephen Hawking gives a lecture entitled: "A Brief History of Mine" during the Starmus Festival on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on June 29, 2016, beneath a 1965 photo of a young Hawking with his first wife Jane.
Date created : 2018-03-14