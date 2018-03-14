International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Poisoned Relations: UK sanctions Russia over nerve agent attack

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'A Wrinkle in Time', 'Roman J. Israel Esq.', 'Razzia', 'Tomb Raider'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Save the Children CEO: Syria conflict is 'a war on children'

Read more

FOCUS

With far right in power, Austria remembers Nazi Anschluss

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Inside Yemen's 'forgotten war'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

France to sue Google, Apple over app store contracts

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Drought in South Africa's Cape provinces declared national disaster

Read more

IN THE PRESS

You've been Tillersoned: Trump dumps Secretary of State via tweet

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Hand over the dough: French baker fined €3,000 for working too much

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Slovakia's PM offers to resign to ease crisis triggered by journalist's murder

© Vladimir Simicek, AFP | Protesters have been calling for Prime Minister Robert Fico to step down since the journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee were killed on February 25.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-14

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico offered Wednesday to resign, under pressure from the opposition for his handling of a scandal over the killing of a journalist investigating political corruption.

Fico's surprise move was meant to keep the current three-party coalition in power and avoid the possibility of early elections.

"The early elections would be almost certainly accompanied by chaos and instability," Fico said.

His government coalition came to power after 2016 general elections. The next regular ballot is planned for 2020.

Fico said he was ready to resign if the next prime minister is from his left-wing Smer-Social Democracy party and to present his or her name Thursday.

Fico agreed on the plan with the leaders of the other two coalition partners, the Most-Hid party representing ethnic Hungarians and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.

The deal needs approval from President Andrej Kiska, Fico's rival. According to the Slovak Constitution, it is the president who picks the prime minister.

If the prime minister steps down, it means the end of the entire government.

Kiska already proposed either major changes in the government or an early election as ways to resolve the crisis, suggestions Fico initially dismissed.

It was not immediately clear if Kiska was ready to agree with Fico's new initiative.

It came after tens of thousands of Slovaks joined in anti-government protests across the country last week to demand the government's resignation and a thorough investigation of the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova.

They were the biggest protests in Slovakia since the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution. Kuciak was writing about ties between the Italian mafia and people close to Fico.

More anti-government protests are scheduled for Friday despite's Fico's move, organizers immediately said.

Earlier this week, the crisis deepened after the Most-Hid coalition party called for resolving the situation by holding early elections.

Most-Hid chairman Bela Bugar welcomed Fico's decision, saying it could "calm down the situation."

He said the newly created government would mean "the continuity in what we started two years ago."

Fico's announcement came amid a poll suggesting a drop in the popularity of his party.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-03-14

  • SLOVAKIA

    Thousands attend vigils for slain Slovak anti-corruption journalist

    Read more

  • SLOVAKIA

    Police probe murder of Slovak investigative journalist shot dead alongside fiancée

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility