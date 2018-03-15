International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Fantasy novelist Robin Hobb among guests at France's biggest book fair

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Kosovo’s growing pains

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French rail unions plan three-month strike against govt reforms

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Nigeria struggles to contain Lassa fever outbreak

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Floods leave thousands stranded in Kenya

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Putin the Pariah'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Breaking through 'compassion fatigue', seven years into the Syrian war

Read more

THE DEBATE

Seven years of war: What outcome for Syria?

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

France's far-right National Front party unveils new name

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-03-16

Video: Kosovo’s growing pains

Kosovo is Europe’s youngest nation. Last month, it celebrated the tenth anniversary of its independence. But the small Balkan country, which has an Albanian majority and Serbian minority, has never fully recovered from the 1998-99 war, which ended with its declaration of independence from Serbia. Today, with widespread poverty, high unemployment, endemic corruption and a mass exodus of its population, Kosovo is struggling to build a future for itself.

Our reporter Laurent Rouy travelled to Kosovo, where one in 10 people are surviving on less than a euro a day. Ten years after the small Balkan country became independent, its people are leaving in droves and undermining its chances of development.

>> Revisited: "Kosovo, the impossible nation-state"

By Laurent ROUY

Archives

2018-03-08 Asia-pacific

Exclusive report: Escaping North Korea

As Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump surprise the world by agreeing to a historic meeting, we met with North Koreans who have fled the Pyongyang regime. Every year, hundreds of them...

Read more

2018-03-02 Africa

Video: Libyan city of Benghazi dreams of a brighter future

Benghazi is on its knees. Libya’s second-largest city is struggling to recover from four years of war between jihadist militias and the self-declared "Libyan National Army" led...

Read more

2018-02-23 Americas

'Never Again': The students pushing for US gun control

Many of the students who survived a horrific February 14 high school shooting in Florida have become activists demanding changes to US gun laws. Their campaign could well mark a...

Read more

2018-02-16 Africa

Video: Girls in Malawi victims of 'sexual cleansing' ritual

In the remote southern regions of Malawi, a violent tradition is practised on young women. Girls who reach puberty are forced to have sex with a "hyena", a man chosen by their...

Read more

See all documentaries

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility