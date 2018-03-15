Video: Kosovo’s growing pains

Kosovo is Europe’s youngest nation. Last month, it celebrated the tenth anniversary of its independence. But the small Balkan country, which has an Albanian majority and Serbian minority, has never fully recovered from the 1998-99 war, which ended with its declaration of independence from Serbia. Today, with widespread poverty, high unemployment, endemic corruption and a mass exodus of its population, Kosovo is struggling to build a future for itself.

Our reporter Laurent Rouy travelled to Kosovo, where one in 10 people are surviving on less than a euro a day. Ten years after the small Balkan country became independent, its people are leaving in droves and undermining its chances of development.

>> Revisited: "Kosovo, the impossible nation-state"

By Laurent ROUY