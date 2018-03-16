International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Russia's opposition weakened as Putin looks set for fourth term

Read more

REVISITED

Ireland: The forgotten Angels of Tuam

Read more

ENCORE!

Fantasy novelist Robin Hobb among guests at France's biggest book fair

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Kosovo’s growing pains

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

French rail unions plan three-month strike against govt reforms

Read more

ACROSS AFRICA

Nigeria struggles to contain Lassa fever outbreak

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Floods leave thousands stranded in Kenya

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Putin the Pariah'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Breaking through 'compassion fatigue', seven years into the Syrian war

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

South Africa hits Jacob Zuma with arms deal corruption charges

© Wikus de Wet, AFP | In this file photo taken on December 20, 2017 President of South Africa Jacob Zuma attends the last day of the NASREC Expo Centre in Johannesburg, during the African National Congress (ANC) 54th National Conference.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-16

Former South African president Jacob Zuma was charged with corruption on Friday over a $2.5 billion state arms deal, a stunning judicial ruling on a continent where political 'Big Men' rarely face their day in court.

Zuma, who was forced to resign by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) last month, was at the centre of the deal to buy European military kit that has cast a shadow over politics in Africa's most industrialized economy for years.

Chief state prosecutor Shaun Abrahams told a media conference that Zuma's attempts to head off the charges that have been hanging over him for more than a decade had failed.

The 75-year-old disputed all the allegations against him, he added.

"After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of successful prosecution of Mr Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment," Abrahams said.

"I am of the view that a trial court would be the most appropriate forum for these issues to be ventilated and to be decided upon," he said.

Zuma will face 16 charges relating to 783 instances of alleged wrongdoing, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said.

Then deputy president, Zuma was linked to the arms deal through Schabir Shaikh, his former financial adviser who was jailed for corruption. The counts were filed but then dropped by the NPA shortly before Zuma successfully ran for president in 2009.

Since his election, his opponents fought a lengthy legal battle to have the charges reinstated. Zuma countered with his own legal challenges.

Zuma has also been implicated by South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog in a 2016 report that alleges the Gupta family, billionaire friends of Zuma, used links with him to win state contracts. The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-03-16

  • SOUTH AFRICA

    From India to ‘buying’ South Africa: the rise and fall of the Guptas

    Read more

  • SOUTH AFRICA

    Zuma decries 'unfair' treatment as ANC pushes no-confidence vote

    Read more

  • SOUTH AFRICA

    Bowing to ANC party pressure, South African President Jacob Zuma resigns

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility