Europe

French Socialist Olivier Faure set to become party leader

© Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP | French Socialist Party (PS) leadership candidate Olivier Faure poses prior to a live televised debate on French TV channel LCI on March 7, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-16

Olivier Faure is all but guaranteed to become the struggling French Socialists’ new leader after his main rival abandoned his bid.

The 49-year-old lawmaker, who won nearly 50 percent of the votes in the first round of elections for the top job, should be designated as the Socialists’ new boss after rival Stephane Le Foll announced his withdrawal Friday.

Le Foll, the runner-up in the first round, said that Faure “is destined to become the (party’s) first secretary.”

Party members still have to vote in a second round on March 29, when Faure will be unopposed.

The previously governing Socialists are in tatters after their candidate at the 2017 presidential election, Benoit Hamon, took only around 6 percent of the vote. They also lost badly in the subsequent parliamentary elections.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-03-16

  • FRANCE

    France's cash-strapped Socialists sell historic headquarters for €45.5 million

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    A new dawn in French politics

    Read more

  • FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2017

    Historic election 'drubbing' for France's Socialists

    Read more

