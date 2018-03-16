International News 24/7

 

Russia's opposition weakened as Putin looks set for fourth term

Ireland: The forgotten Angels of Tuam

Fantasy novelist Robin Hobb among guests at France's biggest book fair

Video: Kosovo's growing pains

French rail unions plan three-month strike against govt reforms

Nigeria struggles to contain Lassa fever outbreak

Floods leave thousands stranded in Kenya

'Putin the Pariah'

Breaking through 'compassion fatigue', seven years into the Syrian war

REVISITED

We return to places which have been in the news - often a long time ago, sometimes recently - to see how local people are rebuilding their lives. Sunday at 9.10 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-03-16

Ireland: The forgotten Angels of Tuam

Our reporters returned to Ireland, where the remains of 800 children who died at the Tuam Mother and Baby home in County Galway were found in a mass grave. Our team met with survivors of the home, who told them of their pain and of rebuilding their stolen childhoods.

Imagine a world where you were separated by force from your mother, simply because you were born out of wedlock. A world where you were called a bastard and she a whore. A world where you were thrown into a facility run by nuns, where food was scarce and where you didn't know what Christmas was. A world where "home" was synonymous with hell.

In the town of Tuam, Western Ireland, that world was a reality for tens of thousands of mothers and their babies, born between the 1920s and the 1960s.

In 2014, Catherine Corless, an amateur historian, revealed the result of her research: nearly 800 babies were denied proper burials and their bodies were located in the chambers of a sewage system, on the property of the former Mother and Baby home.

The investigation is still under way and its findings are due to be revealed in 2019. But many in Tuam blame the state and the Bon Secours Sisters, who ran the home at the time.

FRANCE 24's Aurore Cloe Dupuis and Julie Dungelhoeff met with survivors of the home, who demand justice for those whom they call the forgotten Angels of Tuam.

>> Ireland's missing babies cast light on dark history

By Aurore Cloe DUPUIS , Julie DUNGELHOEFF

Archives

2018-03-02 Americas

Video: What remains of Peru’s Shining Path guerrillas?

Peru’s central Ayacucho region was hit hard by the conflict that plagued the country from the 1980s to 2000. It was the scene of massacres by the Shining Path guerrillas and...

2018-02-15 Russia

Video: How the 2014 Winter Olympics transformed Sochi

In 2014, the Russian seaside resort of Sochi hosted the Winter Olympics. With a price tag of $50 billion, they were the most expensive Olympic Games ever. The event was intended...

2018-02-02 Europe

Video: Transnistria, a republic in limbo at the edge of Europe

Transnistria is a rebel republic inside Moldova in the far east of Europe, born from the ashes of the Soviet Union. More than 25 years after a peace agreement was signed in 1992,...

2018-01-19 Gambia

Video: Gambians reflect on first year of democracy

One year ago, former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh waved to his supporters for the last time on the tarmac of Banjul airport before fleeing to Equatorial Guinea, where he still...

See all the archives

