International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

S.Africa's former President Zuma to face corruption charges

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'60 Minutes' to air interview with porn actress aledging affair with Trump

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

In Africa, French is more than a common language

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Poisoned Relations: UK sanctions Russia over nerve agent attack

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Behind the scenes at France's majestic Chantilly castle

Read more

#THE 51%

#MeToo in South Korea

Read more

FOCUS

Russia's opposition weakened as Putin looks set for fourth term

Read more

REVISITED

Ireland: The forgotten Angels of Tuam

Read more

ENCORE!

Fantasy novelist Robin Hobb among guests at France's biggest book fair

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French authorities uncover massive Côtes-du-Rhone wine scam

© Boris Horvat, AFP | Glasses of red and white wine at a blind wine tasting in Châteauneuf-du-Pape on October 17, 2015.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-17

France's anti-fraud body says it has uncovered a huge scam in which a merchant tried to sell more than 48 million liters (some 12.7 million gallons) of wine falsely labeled as Cotes-du-Rhone.

The DGCRF said in its annual report Friday that the fraud encompassed the equivalent of 13 Olympic-sized swimming pools full of wine.

About 20 million liters (5.3 million gallons) of the fake Cotes-du-Rhone were offered for sale between 2013 and 2016 through the scam, including 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) bearing the prestigious Chateauneuf-du-Pape name. Investigators seized a 100,000-liter (26,400-gallon) vat of the latter wine.

The merchant, whose identity wasn't released, was handed preliminary charges of fraud and deception. He was freed on a 1 million euro ($1.2 million) bail and banned from working at his company.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-03-17

  • France

    France opens 'Disneyland of wine' in Bordeaux

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France loses out to Italy as world’s top wine producer

    Read more

  • WINE

    Video: Chinese learn the art of selling French wine

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility