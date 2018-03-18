International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REVISITED

Ireland: The forgotten Angels of Tuam

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

S.Africa's former President Zuma to face corruption charges

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'60 Minutes' to air interview with porn actress aledging affair with Trump

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

In Africa, French is more than a common language

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Poisoned Relations: UK sanctions Russia over nerve agent attack

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Behind the scenes at France's majestic Chantilly castle

Read more

#THE 51%

#MeToo in South Korea

Read more

FOCUS

Russia's opposition weakened as Putin looks set for fourth term

Read more

ENCORE!

Fantasy novelist Robin Hobb among guests at France's biggest book fair

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Live: Watch FRANCE 24’s special programme on Russia’s presidential election

© Yuri Kadobnov, AFP | Russian President Vladimir Putin cast his ballot in the presidential election on Sunday as he seeks a mandate for a fourth term.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-03-18

Russians vote in a presidential election on Sunday expected to give Vladimir Putin an easy victory. Watch live FRANCE 24's special programme on Russia's presidential election starting at 7pm Paris time.

Putin is polling at around 70 percent, or nearly 10 times the backing of his nearest challenger. Winning another term will bring his tenure to a quarter of a century, making him the longest-serving Russian leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage with Thomas Burges Watson and Armen Georgian in Paris, and our correspondents Thomas Lowe and Elena Volochine in Moscow.

Date created : 2018-03-18

  • RUSSIA

    Putin poised to win fourth term as polls open in Russia

    Read more

  • RUSSIA

    Is the Russian economy Putin’s Achilles’ heel?

    Read more

  • RUSSIA

    Putin’s diplomacy in the Middle East, ‘a winning strategy’

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility