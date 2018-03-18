Live: Watch FRANCE 24’s special programme on Russia’s presidential election

Russians vote in a presidential election on Sunday expected to give Vladimir Putin an easy victory. Watch live FRANCE 24's special programme on Russia's presidential election starting at 7pm Paris time.

Putin is polling at around 70 percent, or nearly 10 times the backing of his nearest challenger. Winning another term will bring his tenure to a quarter of a century, making him the longest-serving Russian leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage with Thomas Burges Watson and Armen Georgian in Paris, and our correspondents Thomas Lowe and Elena Volochine in Moscow.

Date created : 2018-03-18