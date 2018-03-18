International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REVISITED

Ireland: The forgotten Angels of Tuam

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

S.Africa's former President Zuma to face corruption charges

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'60 Minutes' to air interview with porn actress aledging affair with Trump

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

In Africa, French is more than a common language

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Poisoned Relations: UK sanctions Russia over nerve agent attack

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Behind the scenes at France's majestic Chantilly castle

Read more

#THE 51%

#MeToo in South Korea

Read more

FOCUS

Russia's opposition weakened as Putin looks set for fourth term

Read more

ENCORE!

Fantasy novelist Robin Hobb among guests at France's biggest book fair

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Turkish-led forces enter Kurdish-held city of Afrin in Syria

© Stringer, AFP | Smoke billows on the horizon near the Syrian city of Afrin on March 15, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-18

Turkish forces and their rebel allies have entered Syria's Kurdish-majority city of Afrin and taken control of several districts, a war monitor said on Sunday.

"Fighting is ongoing inside the city, where Turkish forces and allied rebels have seized some neighbourhoods," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

Pro-Ankara Syrian rebels said they "broke into the city from the eastern and western sides" to seize the neighbourhoods of Ashrafieh and Jamiliyyeh.

Civilians hiding in basements inside the city could hear fighting outside and people shouting "God is greatest", one resident told AFP.

Turkish-led forces have advanced rapidly into the Kurdish enclave around Afrin city near the Turkish border since launching an assault on it almost two months ago.

They are fighting the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia, which Ankara considers a "terrorist" offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

But the Kurdish militia has also formed the backbone of an American-backed alliance that has expelled the Islamic State jihadist group from large parts of Syria.

The Observatory says more than 280 civilians have been killed in the offensive since January 20, but Ankara denies the reports and says it takes the "utmost care" to avoid civilian casualties.

More than 200,000 civilians have fled Afrin city in the past three days, the Observatory says.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-18

  • SYRIA

    Civilians flee as two big Syria battles enter decisive phases

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Thousands flee Eastern Ghouta violence, victory in sight for Syria's Assad

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Turkish troops besiege Kurdish-held town in northern Syria

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility