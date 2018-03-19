International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

'Soviet-era enthusiasm' delivers Putin landslide

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook under pressure over Cambridge Analytica data harvest

Read more

#TECH 24

Unearthing the past with technology

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'60 Minutes' to air interview with porn actress alleging affair with Trump

Read more

REVISITED

Ireland: The forgotten Angels of Tuam

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa: Former president Zuma to face corruption charges

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

In Africa, French is more than a common language

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Poisoned relations: UK sanctions Russia over nerve agent attack

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Behind the scenes at France's majestic Chantilly castle

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Israel arrests French consulate worker accused of smuggling guns from Gaza

© Mohammed Abed, AFP | A general view taken on October 16, 2017 shows the Erez border crossing in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-19

A French employee of France's Consulate in Jerusalem is under arrest for allegedly smuggling dozens of weapons from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank, Israel's domestic security agency said Monday.

The Shin Bet said the man, identified as Romain Franck, 23, was part of a broader Palestinian smuggling ring and used his consular vehicle, which is subjected to more lenient security checks, as cover to transport the weapons through Israel's tightly secured border with the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Shin Bet said Franck took part in the ring for financial gain and that his employer was unaware of his actions. The consulate in Jerusalem declined comment and declined to confirm whether Franck was an employee.

"This is a very serious incident in which the privileges and immunity granted to foreign missions in Israel were cynically exploited to smuggle dozens of weapons that could be used in terror attacks," the statement said.

The Shin Bet said Franck transferred 70 handguns and two assault rifles on five occasions over recent months. It said he received the arms from a Gaza man employed at the French cultural center in Gaza and brought them to someone in the West Bank where they were then sold to arms dealers. The Shin Bet said Franck, who was arrested in February, confessed to the charges. A gag order on the case was lifted Monday.

The agency sent reporters a picture of what it said was the consular vehicle, a silver S.U.V. It was not clear from the photo whether the vehicle carried the white license plates of the consular corps.

The car used in the crime
© Shin Bet | A photo of the car used in the crime.

Nine people arrested

Nine people, including Franck, were arrested, the Shin Bet said, adding that he and five others would be indicted later on Monday. Among the suspects is a Palestinian security guard at the French Consulate in Jerusalem.

The Shin Bet said French authorities were kept aware of developments on the case during the investigation.

Israel has previously accused international actors, among them Palestinian U.N. workers or those for non-governmental organizations, of participating in hostile activities, including collaborating with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. But the charge against a French citizen employed by a diplomatic mission is rare.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-03-19

  • Jerusalem

    Israeli security guard stabbed to death in Jerusalem attack

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France's Macron vows to fight anti-Semitism online and off

    Read more

  • JERUSALEM

    US to open embassy in Jerusalem in May for Israel’s 70th anniversary

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility