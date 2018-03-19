International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Requiem for the Arab Spring: Why has Tunisia succeeded where others failed?

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Europe in a digital world: EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'The New Silk Road': Arctic melt sparks territorial scramble

Read more

IN THE PRESS

'Soviet-era enthusiasm' delivers Putin landslide

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook under pressure over Cambridge Analytica data harvest

Read more

#TECH 24

Unearthing the past with technology

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'60 Minutes' to air interview with porn actress alleging affair with Trump

Read more

REVISITED

Ireland: The forgotten Angels of Tuam

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa: Former president Zuma to face corruption charges

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

In pictures: PyeongChang paralympians' 'logic-defying' feats

© Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC/AFP | Netherlands’ Anna Jochemsen competes in the Standing Women’s Super-G in Alpine Skiing at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang on March 11, 2018.

Text by Tracy MCNICOLL

Latest update : 2018-03-19

Nine days of sporting heroics wrapped up Sunday in PyeongChang with spectacular closing ceremony festivities befitting a record-setting Winter Paralympic Games that saw an unprecedented 567 athletes compete and more than 340,000 tickets sold.

In his closing address, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons paid homage to late British physicist Stephen Hawking, who had been wheelchair-bound by a motor neurone disease for decades. Hawking, who died with these Games already underway on March 14, gave a memorable speech to open the London 2012 Paralympic Games, entreating athletes there to “look up at the stars and not down at your feet”.

“While Hawking tested the limits of his imagination, Paralympians, you have once again pushed the boundaries of human endeavour,” Parsons said in PyeongChang on Sunday. “Your logic-defying performances have focused the world not on what holds you back, but on what motivates you and pushes you forward.”

FRANCE 24 takes a look back at some of the athletes who defied logic, and gravity, in pictures.

  • © Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC/AFP | North Korea’s delegation parades during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games on March 9, 2018. Pyongyang sent two novice sit-skiers to the Games and its delegation headed home a few days before the closing ceremony.

  • © Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC/AFP | Oksana Masters of the US takes part in the biathlon sitting women’s 6km in PyeongChang on March 10, 2018. Masters, born with defects attributed to radiation from Chernobyl, won two gold medals at these Games.

  • © Jung Yeon-Je, AFP | Japan goaltender Shinobu Fukushima makes an ice hockey save against Norway in Gangneung on March 14, 2018. The 61-year-old, whose teammates call him “grandpa”, was competing in his fourth Paralympic Games.

  • © Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC/AFP | France’s Marie Bochet competes in the alpine skiing standing women’s downhill in PyeongChang on March 10, 2018. The 24-year-old, competing in her third Games, won four gold medals in PyeongChang (downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom), matching her Sochi 2014 medal haul.

  • © Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC/AFP | Competitors during the wheelchair curling round robin session between China and South Korea at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Gangneung on March 15, 2018.

  • © Joel Marklund/OIS/IOC/AFP | Australia’s Victoria Pendergast competes in the alpine skiing sitting women’s giant slalom run 1 in PyeongChang on March 14, 2018.

  • © Bob Martin/OIS/IOC/AFP | China’s Du Haitao competes in the Standing Men’s 20km Free in the Cross-Country Skiing event in PyeongChang on March 12, 2018.

  • © Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC/AFP | Neutral Paralympic Athlete Aleksandr Tsygankov crashes during the snowboard men’s banked slalom SB-LL2 run in PyeongChang on March 16, 2018. Competing as neutrals after Russia was banned for a doping scandal, Russian Paralympic athletes won eight gold medals, tying Canada for second place on that score.

  • © Bob Martin/OIS/IOC/AFP | Brody Roybal of the United States skates on his way to a gold medal win over Canada in overtime during the ice hockey final in Gangneung on March 18, 2018. The US topped the table with 36 medals overall, including 13 gold.

  • © Jung Yeon-Je, AFP | Beijing Mayor Chen Jining (2nd R), whose city will host the 2022 Games, waves the Paralympic flag next to International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons (2nd L) during the closing ceremony in PyeongChang on March 18, 2018. In his closing ceremony speech, Parsons hailed the late Stephen Hawking as “a genius of a man, a pioneer and inspiration to us all”.

Date created : 2018-03-19

  • OLYMPICS

    IOC keeps ban on Russia for Winter Games closing ceremony

    Read more

  • WINTER OLYMPICS

    What you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics

    Read more

  • SPORT

    Five rings, one dream: African athletes' winding road to PyeongChang Winter Games

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility