In pictures: PyeongChang paralympians' 'logic-defying' feats

Nine days of sporting heroics wrapped up Sunday in PyeongChang with spectacular closing ceremony festivities befitting a record-setting Winter Paralympic Games that saw an unprecedented 567 athletes compete and more than 340,000 tickets sold.

In his closing address, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons paid homage to late British physicist Stephen Hawking, who had been wheelchair-bound by a motor neurone disease for decades. Hawking, who died with these Games already underway on March 14, gave a memorable speech to open the London 2012 Paralympic Games, entreating athletes there to “look up at the stars and not down at your feet”.

“While Hawking tested the limits of his imagination, Paralympians, you have once again pushed the boundaries of human endeavour,” Parsons said in PyeongChang on Sunday. “Your logic-defying performances have focused the world not on what holds you back, but on what motivates you and pushes you forward.”

FRANCE 24 takes a look back at some of the athletes who defied logic, and gravity, in pictures.

© Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC/AFP | North Korea’s delegation parades during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games on March 9, 2018. Pyongyang sent two novice sit-skiers to the Games and its delegation headed home a few days before the closing ceremony.

© Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC/AFP | Oksana Masters of the US takes part in the biathlon sitting women’s 6km in PyeongChang on March 10, 2018. Masters, born with defects attributed to radiation from Chernobyl, won two gold medals at these Games.

© Jung Yeon-Je, AFP | Japan goaltender Shinobu Fukushima makes an ice hockey save against Norway in Gangneung on March 14, 2018. The 61-year-old, whose teammates call him “grandpa”, was competing in his fourth Paralympic Games.

© Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC/AFP | France’s Marie Bochet competes in the alpine skiing standing women’s downhill in PyeongChang on March 10, 2018. The 24-year-old, competing in her third Games, won four gold medals in PyeongChang (downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom), matching her Sochi 2014 medal haul.

© Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC/AFP | Competitors during the wheelchair curling round robin session between China and South Korea at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Gangneung on March 15, 2018.

© Joel Marklund/OIS/IOC/AFP | Australia’s Victoria Pendergast competes in the alpine skiing sitting women’s giant slalom run 1 in PyeongChang on March 14, 2018.

© Bob Martin/OIS/IOC/AFP | China’s Du Haitao competes in the Standing Men’s 20km Free in the Cross-Country Skiing event in PyeongChang on March 12, 2018.

© Thomas Lovelock/OIS/IOC/AFP | Neutral Paralympic Athlete Aleksandr Tsygankov crashes during the snowboard men’s banked slalom SB-LL2 run in PyeongChang on March 16, 2018. Competing as neutrals after Russia was banned for a doping scandal, Russian Paralympic athletes won eight gold medals, tying Canada for second place on that score.

© Bob Martin/OIS/IOC/AFP | Brody Roybal of the United States skates on his way to a gold medal win over Canada in overtime during the ice hockey final in Gangneung on March 18, 2018. The US topped the table with 36 medals overall, including 13 gold.

© Jung Yeon-Je, AFP | Beijing Mayor Chen Jining (2nd R), whose city will host the 2022 Games, waves the Paralympic flag next to International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons (2nd L) during the closing ceremony in PyeongChang on March 18, 2018. In his closing ceremony speech, Parsons hailed the late Stephen Hawking as “a genius of a man, a pioneer and inspiration to us all”.



















Date created : 2018-03-19