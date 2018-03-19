International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

'Soviet-era enthusiasm' delivers Putin landslide

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook under pressure over Cambridge Analytica data harvest

Read more

#TECH 24

Unearthing the past with technology

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'60 Minutes' to air interview with porn actress alleging affair with Trump

Read more

REVISITED

Ireland: The forgotten Angels of Tuam

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

South Africa: Former president Zuma to face corruption charges

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

In Africa, French is more than a common language

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Poisoned relations: UK sanctions Russia over nerve agent attack

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Behind the scenes at France's majestic Chantilly castle

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

US and British lawmakers demand investigation of Facebook

© Loic Venance, AFP | This file photo taken on December 28, 2016, shows logos of US online social media and social networking service Facebook.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-03-19

US and UK lawmakers have called for government action following Saturday’s high-profile reports of the mishandling of Facebook user data by the British electioneering firm Cambridge Analytica.

Whistleblower Chris Wylie, former Research Director of Cambridge Analytica, says his company improperly harvested data from as many as fifty million Facebook users to build profiles that would help target voters for political ads and stories.

Wylie says that the app designed by the firm, initially for surveys, was capable of capturing all of Facebook users' information, without their consent, as well as information from other social networks they used.

Cambridge Analytica, which may be best known for working on US President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, has denied violating Facebook’s terms.

American and British lawmakers on Sunday called for an investigation.

Click on player to see FRANCE 24's video report.

Date created : 2018-03-19

  • USA

    Trump campaign consultants exploited millions of Facebook users’ data

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French court throws out Facebook nude art ‘censorship’ case

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    'Origin of the world': Facebook on trial over Courbet's vagina

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility