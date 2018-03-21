International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Egypt: Supporters of President Sisi make their voices heard

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Where is Mark Zuckerberg? Tech mogul stays mum on data breach scandal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

The ghosts of Gaddafi: Sarkozy in police custody over campaign financing

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Calls for Zuckerberg to defend Facebook amid data scandal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'Gaddafi comes back to haunt Sarkozy'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Le français... and the world: Can Macron's plan boost French influence?

Read more

ENCORE!

Parlez-vous français? Francophonia is the order of the day

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

India's missing women: The dark legacy of sex selection

Read more

FOCUS

What lies ahead for Gibraltar in a post-Brexit world?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Boko Haram releases 76 schoolgirls abducted in Dapchi

© Aminu Abubakar, AFP | Sandals are strewn in the yard of the school in Dapchi where 110 schoolgirls were abducted last month.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-21

Boko Haram jihadists have released 76 of the 110 schoolgirls who were abducted from the northeastern town of Dapchi in February, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said "the 76 are those who have been documented", adding that the release of the abducted students "is ongoing".

The schoolgirls were returned to Dapchi by Boko Haram early Wednesday morning following negotiations between the Nigerian government and the militant group.

"The girls were released around 3:00 am (0200 GMT) through back-channel efforts and with the help of some friends of the country," said Mohammed, without elaborating.

The number of freed girls may increase "because the girls were not handed over to anyone but dropped off in Dapchi," he said.

Bashir Manzo, who heads a parents' support group in Dapchi, earlier told AFP that the girls had been returned.

"The girls have been brought back. They were brought in nine vehicles and dropped outside the school at about 8:00 am (0700 GMT)," Manzo said.

The Dapchi kidnapping on February 19 conjured painful memories of a similar abduction in Chibok in April 2014, when more than 200 girls were taken.

That brought Boko Haram -- whose name translates from Hausa as "Western education is forbidden" -- worldwide notoriety at a time when it controlled swathes of territory in Nigeria's northeast.

Boko Haram is increasingly using kidnapping as a means to fund their operations in Nigeria and the remote Lake Chad region.

The jihadist uprising has claimed some 20,000 lives and forced at least 2.6 million to flee their homes since 2009.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-21

  • NIGERIA

    Three aid workers among the dead in Boko Haram attack in Nigeria

    Read more

  • NIGERIA

    Nigeria confirms 110 schoolgirls missing after Boko Haram attack

    Read more

  • NIGERIA

    Anger, confusion as Nigerian authorities offer conflicting accounts of missing schoolgirls

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility