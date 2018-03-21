International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

Where is Mark Zuckerberg? Tech mogul stays mum on data breach scandal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

The ghosts of Gaddafi: Sarkozy in police custody over campaign financing

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Calls for Zuckerberg to defend Facebook amid data scandal

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'Gaddafi comes back to haunt Sarkozy'

Read more

THE DEBATE

Le français... and the world: Can Macron's plan boost French influence?

Read more

ENCORE!

Parlez-vous français? Francophonia is the order of the day

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

India's missing women: The dark legacy of sex selection

Read more

FOCUS

What lies ahead for Gibraltar in a post-Brexit world?

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Smile! It's International Happiness Day!

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Jean El Laffi, FRANCE 24’s ‘habibi’, dies after battle with cancer

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-03-21

Jean El Laffi, a veteran journalist at FRANCE 24 and beloved head of its Arabic website, died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 60.

A tireless, ubiquitous and much-loved figure at FRANCE 24, El Laffi accompanied every step of the young news channel since its inception 12 years ago, always addressing colleagues with his broad smile and trademark “habibi the Arabic term for “my dear” or “my beloved”.

A Lebanese and French national, he worked for years in print, television and radio in Lebanon, Italy and France before joining FRANCE 24, where he combined his experience as a seasoned journalist with an extraordinary talent for team management.

He was a friend and father-like figure to all who knew him, none more so than the members of the Arabic-language web team, whom he continued to guide and support even when his health failed him.

In a tribute to El Laffi, FRANCE 24’s director Marc Saïkali stressed his “kindness, gentleness and good humour, and his concern for the well-being of his team”.

He added: “Jean was unanimously appreciated, both as a person and a colleague. It has been an honour for us to have worked with him.”

El Laffi is survived by his wife Rita, his daughters Nadia and Thea, and his grandson Solal.

Date created : 2018-03-21

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility