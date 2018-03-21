International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

'The humanitarian crisis in Yemen is the world's worst,' says UN

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Mark Lowcock, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, expressed his concern about the situation in Yemen, a country ravaged by war, famine and cholera. "There are eight and half million people right on the brink of starvation", he said. Lowcock underlined, however, that the blockade of key ports by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had been lifted, a move he welcomed.

Mark Lowcock, the top UN humanitarian official, also expressed deep concern about the situation in Syria. He urged all warring parties to stop the fighting and adhere to the nationwide ceasefire demanded in UN Security Council Resolution 2401. He lamented in particular the "heart-rending scenes" in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, adding that "at least 50,000 people are on the move" fleeing the regime-led offensive against the rebel-held area.

Finally, Lowcock warned of a burgeoning humanitarian crisis in DR Congo and explained that due to a combination of a political and an economic crisis, "13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, twice the number of last year". He urged the international community to raise funds during the first-ever humanitarian donor conference on DR Congo, which is due to be held next month in Geneva.

2018-03-17

Requiem for the Arab Spring: Why has Tunisia succeeded where others failed?

Tunisia is where the "Arab Spring" began. Today, seven years on, despite some setbacks, it is the only country in the Arab world where those uprisings have given way to a...

2018-03-14

Save the Children CEO: Syria conflict is 'a war on children'

The NGO Save the Children is publishing a chilling new report to mark the seventh anniversary of the war in Syria. It points to a 45 percent increase in the civilian death toll...

2018-03-10

Egypt's revolution, seven years on: An insider's perspective

Omar Robert Hamilton is a British-Egyptian filmmaker, who has just published a book entitled "The City Always Wins". It's a vibrant account of the Egyptian revolution, and of...

2018-03-08

Policy must push gender equality, French minister says

To mark International Women's Day, French Minister for Gender Equality Marlène Schiappa sat down with FRANCE 24's Annette Young to take stock of women’s rights in France....

