Americas

Peru's embattled President Kuczynski resigns ahead of impeachment vote

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-03-21

Embattled President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has offered his resignation to Peru's congress ahead of a scheduled vote on whether to impeach the former Wall Street investor on corruption charges, according to a presidential aide.

Kuczynski announced his resignation in a televised address to the nation. If congress accepts the resignation, power would transfer to Vice President Martin Vizcarra, who is serving as Peru's ambassador to Canada.

Pressure has been building on Kuczynski to resign after the shock revelation Tuesday of secretly recorded videos in which several of the president's allies were caught allegedly trying to buy the support of a lawmaker to block the conservative leader's impeachment.

The videos, presented by the main opposition party, purportedly show attempts by Kuczynski's lawyer, a government official and the son of former strongman Alberto Fujimori trying to convince the lawmaker to back the president in exchange for a hand in state contracts in his district.

>> Peru's president narrowly escapes impeachment over bribery scandal

Kenji Fujimori led a group of rebellious lawmakers in December to narrowly block Kuczynski's removal. Days later, Kuczynski controversially pardoned his father from a 25-year jail sentence for human rights abuses committed during his decade-long presidency. The move sparked widespread protests.

A new impeachment vote was scheduled to take place Thursday and Kuczynski had once again been scrambling for support – a task made harder by the release of the videos, which fueled calls from some of Kuczynski's allies and members of his cabinet for the president to resign immediately.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2018-03-21

