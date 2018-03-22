International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Hats off: Photographer Claude Azoulay's stylish, candid snaps on show

Read more

FOCUS

Will the Indian city of Bangalore run out of water?

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Emma Gonzalez, a US teen activist against gun violence

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

104 Dapchi schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Spoof children's book about Mike Pence's gay bunny tops Amazon bestsellers

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Mind the pay gap: UK companies publish figures on gender pay disparity

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Amnesty: Nigerian army ignored warnings before abduction of Dapchi schoolgirls

Read more

IN THE PRESS

May 1968: 'It was a revolt against capitalism'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

What to expect if you delete Facebook

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Arrest warrant issued for ex-president Lee Myung-bak over corruption claims

© Jewel Samad, AFP | South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at the East Asian Summit Plenary Session in Phnom Penh on November 20, 2012.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-22

A South Korean court on Thursday approved an arrest warrant for ex-President Lee Myung-bak over a range of corruption allegations, making him the latest in a series of leaders embroiled in scandals and other problems after leaving office.

The decision by the Seoul Central District Court means prosecutors can immediately detain Lee for up to 20 days before formally charging him. Prosecution officials are expected to visit Lee's Seoul residence soon to move him to a detention center.

Prosecutors accuse Lee of taking a total of 11 billion won ($10 million) in bribes from his own intelligence agency, business groups and others. They allege he also used a private company as a channel to establish illicit slush funds totaling 35 billion won ($33 million), embezzled its official funds and evaded taxes.

Lee's arrest comes about one year after his conservative successor, Park Geun-hye, was ousted from office and put into jail over a separate corruption scandal that touched off months of massive street protests. Prosecutors have requested a 30-year prison term for Park, and the Seoul court is to issue a ruling on her on April 6.

High-profile corruption scandals often take place in South Korea, Asia's fourth largest economy, which achieved a genuine liberal democracy in the late 1980s following decades of military-backed dictatorships. President after president strengthened anti-graft drives, but saw themselves, families or key aides entangled in bribery scandals at the close of their terms or after leaving office.

Lee has denied most of the allegations against him. He accuses the current liberal government of President Moon Jae-in of trying to retaliate over the 2009 death of Moon's friend, liberal ex-President Roh Moo-hyun, who leapt to his death during a corruption investigation of his family.

Lee's accusation prompted fury from Moon, who called it a challenge to the country's judicial order. Moon previously called the Roh investigation political revenge by the Lee government. Moon served as Roh's chief of staff.

Lee, a former Hyundai executive who led the company's rise during South Korea's rapid economic development from the rubbles of the 1950-53 Korean War, was the country's first president with a business background. Lee's can-do image spawned hopes of an improved economy, but his five-year rule was tainted by rising animosities with North Korea, huge street rallies against imports of U.S. beef and an economy hit by the global financial meltdown.

Other presidents who suffered bad endings include Park's father, Park Chung-hee, a dictator who was gunned down by his spy chief during a 1979 drinking party following an 18-year rule; and his successors Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, both ex-army generals who spent time in jail for bribery, treason, munity and other charges after leaving office. Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung, both former opposition leaders who fought against the dictatorships, left office in disgrace after their sons and close associates were embroiled in scandals.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-03-22

  • KOREA - CHINA

    South Korea's Lee Myung-bak arrives in China for talks

    Read more

  • SOUTH KOREA

    South Korean court sentences Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to five years for corruption

    Read more

  • SOUTH KOREA

    Obama, Lee vow to 'break the pattern' on North Korean negotiations

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility