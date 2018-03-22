International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Emma Gonzalez, a US teen activist against gun violence

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

104 Dapchi schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Spoof children's book about Mike Pence's gay bunny tops Amazon bestsellers

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Mind the pay gap: UK companies publish figures on gender pay disparity

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Amnesty: Nigerian army ignored warnings before abduction of Dapchi schoolgirls

Read more

IN THE PRESS

May 1968: 'It was a revolt against capitalism'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

What to expect if you delete Facebook

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Khodorkovsky blames Kremlin for Russian ex-spy poisoning

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Sarkozy placed under investigation for corruption

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Business

'Truth or Fake': How to spot fake images online

© FRANCE 24

Text by Gaëlle FAURE , Derek THOMSON

Latest update : 2018-03-22

Do you think before you share? When you see an amazing video online, do you verify it before sending it on to your friends? Maybe you should. It’s not hard.

Fake news comes from many sources: “clickbait” sites that will say anything to get ad revenue, well-funded “troll farms”, shadowy groups mobilising for political candidates on the other side of the world. But when something shows up in your newsfeed, you’re the one who makes the choice. If you share something that is false, you are participating in the spread of fake news.

FRANCE 24 has produced a short programme, “Truth or Fake”, designed for middle schools and high schools (children aged 14 to 18). The idea is to show them examples of photos and videos online that have been manipulated or taken out of context. In each case, we explain how the image was faked, and what tools and techniques we used to detect it. Tools like Google Image Search and the InVID plugin are readily available and easy to use – for internet users of all ages.

Common sense can help too. You can learn more by reading the FRANCE 24 Observers Verification Guide.

"Truth or Fake" is the English-language version of “Info ou Intox”, a programme produced by FRANCE 24’s Ségolène Malterre and Wassim Nasr. Starting in 2018, the program is produced in French, English, Spanish and Arabic.

Date created : 2018-03-22

  • On The Observers

    Debunked: This viral 'lioness mother' isn't really defending her son

    Read more

  • On The Observers

    Debunked: Viral video of ‘Turkish drone’ is from video game

    Read more

  • On The Observers

    How we debunked rumours that Macron has an offshore account

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility