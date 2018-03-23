International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Syrian state media announces agreement reached to evacuate a second area of E. Ghouta

© Amer Almohibany, AFP | Syrians riding on a motorcycle through rubble following regime air strikes on the town market in Zamalka, one of the few remaining rebel-held pockets in Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-23

Syrian state media announced Friday that an agreement has been reached for the evacuation of a second rebel-held pocket in Eastern Ghouta. This came after a month-long regime offensive.

The new deal provides for “the transfer of nearly 7,000 people, fighters and their families” from an area in the south of the enclave near Damascus in Syria, state television said. The area is currently held by the Islamist group Faylaq al-Rahman.

The deal will empty a southern area of Eastern Ghouta that includes the towns of Zamalka, Arbin and Ain Tarma, it said, adding that evacuations were due to begin on Saturday at 9:00 am (0700 GMT).

An offensive which the Syrian regime, with backing from Russia, began on February 18 has splintered the once sprawling rebel enclave into three shrinking pockets each controlled by a separate armed group.

A deal had already been reached with another group for the smaller pocket of Harasta and its implementation began on Thursday.

Tens of thousands of civilians have already fled the area once controlled by Faylaq al-Rahman, including the towns of Hammuriyeh and Kafr Batna, which regime and allied forces have now retaken.

The Harasta deal was brokered by Russia and paved the way for similar agreements in the other pockets.

Syria and Russia have relentlessly bombarded the last pockets to escape their control, pummelling rebel groups into accepting their “leave or die” terms.

Talks are also under way for the other pocket, includes Eastern Ghouta’s main town of Douma.

There was no immediate confirmation of the agreement from the Faylaq al-Rahman group, which had agreed to a ceasefire late Thursday following another wave of deadly air strikes.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-23

