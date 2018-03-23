International News 24/7

 

France

Live: Hostage-taking in southwest France treated as terror incident, say prosecutors

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-03-23

A policeman was shot and a man took hostages at a supermarket in two separate incidents in the same area of southwest France on Friday, security sources told AFP.

The policeman was shot in the town of Carcassonne, while a gunman fired shots during a hostage-taking Friday morning at a supermarket in the town of Trebes 15 minutes' drive away.

The man "entered the Super U supermarket at around 11.15 am and shots were heard," a source said of the Trebes incident. Local authorities tweeted that the area was out-of-bounds to the public.

Follow the news as it unfolds on our liveblog below.

Date created : 2018-03-23

