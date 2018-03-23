International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Sarkozy and Gaddafi: The case against France's former president

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Sarkozy's TV plea of innocence

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Ziad Takieddine, international businessman

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

France unveils tough new bill to tackle sexual harassment

Read more

ENCORE!

Hats off: Photographer Claude Azoulay's stylish, candid snaps on show

Read more

FOCUS

Will the Indian city of Bangalore run out of water?

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Emma Gonzalez, a US teen activist against gun violence

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

104 Dapchi schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Spoof children's book about Mike Pence's gay bunny tops Amazon bestsellers

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Piera Aiello, Italy's 'faceless' new lawmaker who challenged the Sicilian mafia

© FRANCE 24

Video by Natalia MENDOZA

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-03-23

Italy’s newly elected parliament convenes on Friday, introducing a host of novices who have pledged to change the country’s politics. Among them is Piera Aiello, the 50-year-old widow of a mafia boss, who has dared to take on the Sicilian mob.

Marsala, a picturesque port town on the island of Sicily, is where the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement picked up one of its biggest scores in the March 4 general election, claiming 51% of the vote.

But in an area blighted by organised crime, the landmark election followed a surreal campaign that was carried out largely behind closed doors – and with a candidate who was unable to show her face.

“There, that’s our candidate, Piera Aiello!” says Five-Star activist Stefano Palermo, holding up a picture of a campaign meeting, in which the speaker turns her back to the camera. “Of course she can’t be seen properly, not on any photo.”

Aiello, 50, has been described as Italy’s “faceless” candidate. Twenty-seven years ago, when her husband was murdered in front of her, she decided to denounce the mafia crime syndicate. Since then, she has been on a witness protection programme.

"I still live in hiding,” she tells FRANCE 24. “When I do reappear, I know it will be very risky. But in life, one has to take risks."

Click on the player above to watch the report by Natalia Mendoza.

Date created : 2018-03-23

  • ITALY

    Inconclusive Italy vote leads to nightmare scenario for EU leaders

    Read more

  • ITALY

    In Turin, Italy’s Five-Star Movement finds power more challenging than protest

    Read more

  • ITALY

    A boon for the far right: How migrant ‘crisis’ hijacked Italy’s election

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility