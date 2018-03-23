International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: Inside the Kurdish courts trying IS group militants

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigeria's President Buhari meets with released Dapchi girls

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Southern France attack; Sarkozy and Gaddafi; The return of John Bolton

Read more

#TECH 24

Tech meets healthcare: gadgets for chronic diseases

Read more

#THE 51%

The rise of artificial intelligence: How will it impact women’s jobs

Read more

FOCUS

Brexit: Britain divided

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Was the French national strike a success?

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Discovering France's Mediterranean shipwrecks

Read more

FASHION

Menswear, spring 2018: Men are changing, for good!

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-03-24

Video: Inside the Kurdish courts trying IS group militants

The long and gruesome war that the Kurds have waged against the Islamic State (IS) group has not only left thousands dead but also produced many prisoners. For the first time, a TV crew has been allowed inside the Kurdish courts, where judges following Kurdish laws try the jihadists behind some of the atrocities perpetrated against Syrian civilians and the Yazidi community. What sentences do they face? How will justice be served?

By Romeo LANGLOIS , Mayssa AWAD , Mohammed HASSAN

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-03-15 Europe

Video: Kosovo’s growing pains

Kosovo is Europe’s youngest nation. Last month, it celebrated the tenth anniversary of its independence. But the small Balkan country, which has an Albanian majority and Serbian...

Read more

2018-03-08 Asia-pacific

Exclusive report: Escaping North Korea

As Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump surprise the world by agreeing to a historic meeting, we met with North Koreans who have fled the Pyongyang regime. Every year, hundreds of them...

Read more

2018-03-02 Africa

Video: Libyan city of Benghazi dreams of a brighter future

Benghazi is on its knees. Libya’s second-largest city is struggling to recover from four years of war between jihadist militias and the self-declared "Libyan National Army" led...

Read more

2018-02-23 Americas

'Never Again': The students pushing for US gun control

Many of the students who survived a horrific February 14 high school shooting in Florida have become activists demanding changes to US gun laws. Their campaign could well mark a...

Read more

See all documentaries

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility