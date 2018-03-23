Video: Inside the Kurdish courts trying IS group militants

Latest update : 2018-03-24
An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.
Archives
2018-03-15 Europe
Video: Kosovo’s growing pains
Kosovo is Europe’s youngest nation. Last month, it celebrated the tenth anniversary of its independence. But the small Balkan country, which has an Albanian majority and Serbian...
2018-03-08 Asia-pacific
Exclusive report: Escaping North Korea
As Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump surprise the world by agreeing to a historic meeting, we met with North Koreans who have fled the Pyongyang regime. Every year, hundreds of them...
2018-03-02 Africa
Video: Libyan city of Benghazi dreams of a brighter future
Benghazi is on its knees. Libya’s second-largest city is struggling to recover from four years of war between jihadist militias and the self-declared "Libyan National Army" led...
2018-02-23 Americas
'Never Again': The students pushing for US gun control
Many of the students who survived a horrific February 14 high school shooting in Florida have become activists demanding changes to US gun laws. Their campaign could well mark a...