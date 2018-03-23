International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Sarkozy's TV plea of innocence

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Ziad Takieddine, international businessman

Read more

THE DEBATE

Sarkozy and Gaddafi: The Case Against France's Former President

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

France unveils tough new bill to tackle sexual harassment

Read more

ENCORE!

Hats off: Photographer Claude Azoulay's stylish, candid snaps on show

Read more

FOCUS

Will the Indian city of Bangalore run out of water?

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Emma Gonzalez, a US teen activist against gun violence

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

104 Dapchi schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Spoof children's book about Mike Pence's gay bunny tops Amazon bestsellers

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Trump axes McMaster, names Bolton as national security adviser

© Eric Baradat / Alex Wong / AFP | Outgoing White House National Security Advisor HR McMaster (L) and former US Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton (R).

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-23

US President Donald Trump replaced his embattled national security advisor HR McMaster with hardline Fox News pundit and former UN ambassador John Bolton on Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor," Trump said in a tweet.

"I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9."

McMaster had been expected to leave later this year, but Bolton's nomination shocked Washington.

A vocal advocate of the Iraq war, he has also advocated preemptive strikes against North Korea and war with Iran.

His appointment had been fiercely opposed by many within Trump's inner circle, most notably the coterie of military officers who have experienced the brutality of war first hand.

McMaster, a three star army general, had been expected to move out of the White House and into a four star position.

Instead he will retire from public life.

"After thirty-four years of service to our nation, I am requesting retirement from the US Army effective this summer after which I will leave public service," he said in a statement.

"Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary service members and dedicated civilians."

His departure comes as Trump faces a high stakes meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and weighs the future of a deal to curb Iran's nuclear weapons, which now appears to be in grave peril.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-23

  • USA

    Trump ousts top diplomat Tillerson, names CIA director Pompeo as successor

    Read more

  • TRADE

    China vows to hit back as Trump signs tariff order

    Read more

  • USA - RUSSIA

    Republicans angered as Trump congratulates Putin

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility