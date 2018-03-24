Deadly car bombing rocks Alexandria days before Egyptian election

An explosion rocked Egypt’s second-largest city of Alexandria Saturday, killing a policeman and wounding four others, according to the interior ministry.

A car bombing targeted a security convoy near the Royal Tulip Hotel in Alexandria’s Stanley neighbourhood, sending plumes of black smoke billowing on el Romany Street.

The bombing had targeted Alexandria's security chief, the ministry said in a statement.

#Egypt photo from the scene of the explosion near Royal Tulip Hotel in Alexandria. Can't really confirm if it was an IED or more.

photo via @saharkhamis1 pic.twitter.com/TSKBygZez4 اللالا (@LaLaKdaho) March 24, 2018

Eyewitnesses said police and military personnel had formed a perimeter around the site of the explosion, which took place two days before the country is due to hold a presidential election.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

