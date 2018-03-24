French police find IS group notes in gunman's home

A judicial official says French police searching the home of the man responsible for a deadly rampage in southern France have found notes referring to the Islamic State (IS)group that appeared to be a final testament.

Also found in the search of the home were a computer and telephone, the official said Saturday, a day after the attack. He was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and couldn't be named.

Police searched the home of Moroccan-born Redouane Lakdim, 25, after Friday's attack that killed four people - two in a supermarket near the southern city of Carcassonne where the attacker was killed in an assault. The fourth victim, a gendarme who stood in for a female hostage and was shot, died early Saturday.

>> Profile: Arnaud Beltrame the French policeman who 'fell as a hero'

The official says there apparently was no mention in the notes of the attack plans.

An official said investigators found three homemade explosive devices, handgun, knife inside the attacked supermarket.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2018-03-24