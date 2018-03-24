International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: Inside the Kurdish courts trying IS group militants

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigeria's President Buhari meets with released Dapchi girls

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Southern France attack; Sarkozy and Gaddafi; The return of John Bolton

Read more

#TECH 24

Tech meets healthcare: gadgets for chronic diseases

Read more

#THE 51%

The rise of artificial intelligence: How will it impact women’s jobs

Read more

FOCUS

Brexit: Britain divided

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Was the French national strike a success?

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Discovering France's Mediterranean shipwrecks

Read more

FASHION

Menswear, spring 2018: Men are changing, for good!

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French police find IS group notes in gunman's home

© ERIC CABANIS, AFP | A sign reading "Closed road" blocks the entrance of the Super U supermarket where a gunman took hostages in a string of attacks on March 23 that left a total of four people dead.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-03-24

A judicial official says French police searching the home of the man responsible for a deadly rampage in southern France have found notes referring to the Islamic State (IS)group that appeared to be a final testament.

Also found in the search of the home were a computer and telephone, the official said Saturday, a day after the attack. He was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and couldn't be named.

Police searched the home of Moroccan-born Redouane Lakdim, 25, after Friday's attack that killed four people - two in a supermarket near the southern city of Carcassonne where the attacker was killed in an assault. The fourth victim, a gendarme who stood in for a female hostage and was shot, died early Saturday.

>> Profile: Arnaud Beltrame the French policeman who 'fell as a hero'

The official says there apparently was no mention in the notes of the attack plans.

An official said investigators found three homemade explosive devices, handgun, knife inside the attacked supermarket.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2018-03-24

  • FRANCE

    Profile: Arnaud Beltrame the French policeman who 'fell as a hero'

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French ‘hero’ gendarme who swapped himself for hostage dies

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    'The modus operandi of this attack is similar to what the IS group preaches'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility