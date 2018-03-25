Dozens dead in Siberia shopping mall fire

Dozens were killed and others were unaccounted for on Sunday when fire tore through a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russian news agencies reported, citing local authorities.

Russian news agencies report at least 37 dead and dozens more missing. TASS news agency, citing the crisis centre set up after the fire, said 40 of those missing were children.

More than 100 people had been evacuated from the mall.

There was no immediate indication of the cause of the fire. Authorities believe the fire broke out in the centre's cinema and caused the roof to collapse above two auditoriums.

The flames spread across more than 1,000 square metres (11,000 feet) in the building, which has a bowling alley, sauna and several restaurants, Russian media reported.

Television pictures showed people jumping from the windows of the mall, which was engulfed in black smoke.

Kemerovo is a coal-producing region some 3,600 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

