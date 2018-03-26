International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Teenagers and pornography

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

‘I’ve never met a Syrian who doesn’t want to go home’

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

International Trade Centre head: ‘A trade war will leave everybody worse off’

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Stormy's a-brewin’: Porn star's claims have Trump ‘spooked’

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Egypt's presidential election is a lie’

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook's Zuckerberg under pressure to appear before Congress

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian President Buhari meets released Dapchi girls

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Terror attack in southern France; Sarkozy and Gaddafi; John Bolton’s return

Read more

REPORTERS

Inside the Kurdish courts trying IS group militants

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Waiter fired in Canada says he was just being French

© Fred Dufour, AFP

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-26

A French waiter fired for being "aggressive, rude and disrespectful" says his behavior wasn't out of line – he's simply, well, French.

Guillaume Rey, who worked at a Vancouver restaurant on Canada's Pacific coast, filed a complaint with British Columbia's Human Rights Tribunal against his former employer, claiming "discrimination against my culture."

The restaurant, operated by Cara Operations, accused Rey of violating its code of conduct and said he persisted in his behavior despite verbal and written performance reviews.

In alleging discrimination Rey said French culture just "tends to be more direct and expressive."

He owes his sacking to his "direct, honest and professional personality," which he acquired while training in France's hospitality industry.

Both parties agree Rey performed well at his job despite his allegedly disagreeable demeanour.

The restaurant and its parent company had attempted to dismiss the complaint but tribunal member Devyn Cousineau denied that application, clearing the path for a yet unscheduled hearing.

She said the application's denial should not be seen as an indication of the case's outcome.

"Mr. Rey will have to explain what it is about his French heritage that would result in behavior that people misinterpret as a violation of workplace standards of acceptable conduct," she wrote in her decision.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-26

  • CANADA

    Canadian jury clears railworkers in Lac-Mégantic runaway train disaster

    Read more

  • CANADA

    Valérie Plante elected Montreal's first woman mayor

    Read more

  • BUSINESS

    Airbus strikes deal with Canada's Bombardier amid US trade dispute

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility