International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

BUSINESS DAILY

Facebook's Zuckerberg under pressure to appear before Congress

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian President Buhari meets released Dapchi girls

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Terror attack in southern France; Sarkozy and Gaddafi; John Bolton’s return

Read more

REPORTERS

Inside the Kurdish courts trying IS group militants

Read more

#TECH 24

Tech meets healthcare: Gadgets for chronic diseases

Read more

#THE 51%

The rise of artificial intelligence: How will it impact women’s jobs

Read more

FOCUS

Brexit: Britain divided

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Was the French national strike a success?

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Discovering France's Mediterranean shipwrecks

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French politician arrested for tweet celebrating death of 'hero' policeman

© Eric Cabanis, AFP | An image of Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame is attached to a bouquet of flowers laid outside the gates of the gendarmerie of Carcassonne where he worked in southwest France, on March 25, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-26

A left-wing French politician has been arrested over a tweet apparently celebrating the death of a policeman who was hailed a hero after he took the place of a hostage and was killed by a jihadist gunman.

Police arrested Stephane Poussier at his home in Dives-sur-Mer, northwest France, on Sunday after he sent two tweets welcoming the death of Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame.

"Whenever a policeman is shot... I think of my friend Remi Fraisse," Poussier said on Twitter, referring to an environmental activist killed by a stun grenade fired by police during a 2014 protest over a dam.

"And this time it was a colonel, great! Additionally, it means one less Macron voter," he added.

Beltrame was shot and stabbed to death after offering himself in exchange for a woman being used as a human shield by Radouane Lakdim who had already killed three other people in a rampage on Friday.

A national tribute is to be held for Beltrame, who President Emmanuel Macron said had "died a hero".

Poussier's remarks provoked strong reactions and his Twitter account was disabled.

"Stephane Poussier is in custody since 11:30 this morning for justifying acts of terrorism after comments published yesterday on his Twitter account," local prosecutor David Pamart confirmed to AFP late Sunday.

He could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of 100,000 euros ($124,000).

Poussier stood unsuccessfully in elections last year as a candidate for the La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party of radical leftwinger Jean-Luc Melenchon.

His comments were condemned by the party and Melenchon, who said on Twitter that it would on Monday file a complaint against him for justifying terrorism.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-26

  • FRANCE

    Trèbes church service honours ‘hero’ gendarme, victims of shooting spree

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French police find IS group notes in gunman's home

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Profile: Arnaud Beltrame the French policeman who 'fell as a hero'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility