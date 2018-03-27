International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Matan Yair’s 'Scaffolding' deconstructs the father-son relationship

Read more

IN THE PRESS

The UK left's ‘anti-Semitic blind spot’

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Who bit Beyoncé?’

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Shares rebound, as do Wall Street bonuses

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Maids for sale online in Saudi Arabia, a hidden camera in Burkina Faso, and more

Read more

FOCUS

Molenbeek gentrification

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

France's hero gendarme: Honoured and insulted

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Second round of Sierra Leone elections postponed to March 31

Read more

THE DEBATE

What next for Egypt? Sisi tightens grip on power

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France to lower compulsory school age from 6 to 3 years

© Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-27

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday that school will become obligatory for all children from age three, instead of six, as part of his plans to shake up the education system.

The move to lower the threshold would affect only a minority of families, with 97.6 percent of French children already enrolled at school at age three, education ministry figures show.

But Macron stressed that the change was intended to fight inequality in overseas territories and the poorest areas of mainland France in particular, where more parents opt not to send their children to school.

"I hope that with this obligation, from the start of the school year in 2019, we can... correct this unacceptable differential," he told a conference organised to discuss pre-school education.

He promised that pre-school "is and will be more in the future a founding moment in the French education system".

Macron, who has named education one of the priorities of his term, has appointed neuropsychiatrist Boris Cyrulnik to help shape changes to the pre-school curriculum in conjunction with Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-03-27

  • FRANCE

    Teachers to strike at 500 French schools abroad over 'scandalous' cuts

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French students most affected by social inequality, OECD finds

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France unveils new school 'secularism charter'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility