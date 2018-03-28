French far-right and far-left row shadows march for slain Holocaust survivor

French far-right and far-left groups are insisting on going to a march in honour of a Holocaust survivor killed in a suspected anti-Semitic attack this week despite calls from a leading Jewish group for them not to attend.

The horrific murder of Mireille Knoll, 85, rocked France to its core.

Knoll was found with 11 stab wounds at her apartment in a working-class district of Paris on Friday. Her apartment was set ablaze after the attack and her body badly burnt. Police strongly suspect that part of the motive for the killing was because Knoll was Jewish.

A march to honour her will take place in Paris on Wednesday, planned by CRIF, an umbrella organisation of French Jewish groups. But CRIF's leader told far-right and far-left groups not to attend.

The head of CRIF said the far-right National Front and members of the far-left would not be welcome at the marches because of anti-Semitic sentiment among their members.

National Front leader Marine Le Pen tweeted Wednesday that the CRIF can't stop her from attending. She has sought to distance herself from the anti-Semitism that stained her party in the past (the founder of the party, Le Pen’s father Jean-Marie, has described the Holocaust as a “mere detail of history”), instead focusing anger on immigrants and Islamist extremists.

"We had planned to take part in the rally and will be there no matter what," far-left France Unbowed lawmaker Adrien Quatennens told LCP TV.

The stance of CRIF underscores the enduring tension and alarm among France's 400,000-strong Jewish community over anti-Semitism, which Interior Minister Gérard Collomb on Tuesday described as a cancer that must not be allowed to eat away at the nation.

Knoll’s son says ‘open to all’

But while CRIF was adamant about the far-right and far-left staying away, Mireille Knoll's son Daniel said the rally should be open to everyone.

"CRIF is playing politics but I'm just opening my heart," he told RMC radio, saying a ban was not the right approach.

Ministers in President Emmanuel Macron's government said the rally should be a moment of national unity.

"Everybody is welcome to come and honour the memory of this woman today," government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told Radio Classique.

Nonetheless, CRIF director Francis Kalifat told RTL radio, "Anti-Semites are over-represented in the far left and the far right ... Therefore they are not welcome."

Other rallies in honour of Knoll – who narrowly escaped being deported to Auschwitz during World War II, when 13,000 Jews were rounded up in July 1942 at the infamous Vel d'Hiv velodrome in Paris – are planned in Lyon, Marseille and Strasbourg.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, REUTERS)

