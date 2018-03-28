International News 24/7

 

France

Live: France's national tribute to gendarme killed in terrorist attack

© Pascal Pavani, AFP | French gendarmes carry a coffin draped in the national flag containing the body of their slain colleague Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, on March 27, 2018.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-03-28

Follow FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the national ceremony honouring Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, the gendarme who died after a terrorist attack in the southwestern town of Trèbes on 23 March.

Date created : 2018-03-28

  • FRANCE

    Girlfriend of Trèbes supermarket gunman placed under formal investigation

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France and the challenge of tracking 20,000 suspected extremists

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Trèbes church service honours ‘hero’ gendarme, victims of shooting spree

    Read more

