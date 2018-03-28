International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Video: The Maurice Audin case, a 60-year battle for truth

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Arnaud Beltrame: ‘A hero and a legend’

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Ready Player One', 'The Rider' and 'America'

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Egypt election: Sisi's troubling human right record

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Kim Jong-un's ‘secret trip’ stirs up US-China rivalry

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Technology jitters spark global market selloff

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Online insults for Parkland protestors

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Zuckerberg in spotlight as data scandal widens

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

UN votes to strengthen its force in DR Congo ahead of elections

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Suspect in Quebec City mosque slayings pleads guilty

© AFP | An undated selfie of mosque killings' suspect Alexandre Bissonnette.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-03-28

The man accused in the slayings of six men at a Quebec City mosque has changed his mind and pleaded guilty. A Superior Court justice refused to accept the pleas Monday pending a psychiatric assessment.

Alexandre Bissonnette originally pleaded not guilty to the 12 charges Monday morning but that afternoon announced he wanted to plead guilty.

Superior Court Justice Francois Huot refused to accept the pleas Monday pending a psychiatric assessment of the accused to ensure he fully understood the consequences of his decision. Huot placed a publication ban on Monday afternoon's proceedings but agreed Wednesday to accept the 12 guilty pleas.

Bissonnette faced six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder. More than 50 people were at the Islamic Cultural Centre in January 2017 when the shooting began during evening prayers. Six men aged between 39 and 60 were killed.

Bissonnette said he didn't want the families to have to "relive the tragedy."

Bissonnette told Huot on Monday he had been thinking for some time of pleading guilty but that he was missing certain pieces of evidence, which were relayed Sunday.

"In my heart, it's the decision I've made," Bissonnette said.

When Huot asked him if he was fully aware of what he was doing, Bissonnette replied, "Yes."

Huot asked Bissonnette whether he knew he would be getting a life sentence and he answered, "I understand."

Jury selection was scheduled to start April 3 and the trial to last two months.

Many members of Quebec City's Muslim community were present in court Monday and Wednesday.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-03-28

  • CANADA

    Canada’s Trudeau among mourners at funeral of Quebec mosque shooting victims

    Read more

  • CANADA

    Quebec mosque suspect Bissonnette portrayed as a quiet radical

    Read more

  • CANADA

    Suspect in Quebec mosque shooting charged with six counts of murder

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility