FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2018-05-27

The French are so rude! Or is it just a misunderstanding?

FRANCE 24 brings you its brand new monthly show, French Connections Plus. In this first episode, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula explore the ins and outs of French etiquette: why are French people considered so rude when there are so many rules governing how to behave? Is it all just a big misunderstanding? They share tips for how to rub French people up the right way and get a lesson in table manners from etiquette coach Countess Marie de Tilly.

By Florence VILLEMINOT , Genie GODULA

2018-05-17 French culture

What’s left of the spirit of May 68?

This month, France is marking the 50th anniversary of May 68, a social and cultural revolution considered a major turning point in French society. Students and workers joined...

2018-05-10 French cinema

France's love affair with cinema

Over a hundred years after the first commercial film was screened in Paris, the movie business is booming. Compared to their European counterparts, French people are massive...

2018-04-26 France

May in France: Lucky flowers and building bridges

May is a month of celebration in France. The bulk of the country’s 11 public holidays fall in May – making it a favourite for employees. May 1 is also a special day for workers...

2018-04-05 France

Why the massive rail strike? France's love-hate relationship with the SNCF

France's state rail service has long been considered a national treasure. Though it has had a lot to celebrate in its 80-year history, the SNCF is also facing a massive debt...

