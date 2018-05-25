The French are so rude! Or is it just a misunderstanding?

Latest update : 2018-05-27
A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.
COMMENT(S)
Archives
2018-05-17 French culture
What’s left of the spirit of May 68?
This month, France is marking the 50th anniversary of May 68, a social and cultural revolution considered a major turning point in French society. Students and workers joined...
2018-05-10 French cinema
France's love affair with cinema
Over a hundred years after the first commercial film was screened in Paris, the movie business is booming. Compared to their European counterparts, French people are massive...
2018-04-26 France
May in France: Lucky flowers and building bridges
May is a month of celebration in France. The bulk of the country’s 11 public holidays fall in May – making it a favourite for employees. May 1 is also a special day for workers...
2018-04-05 France
Why the massive rail strike? France's love-hate relationship with the SNCF
France's state rail service has long been considered a national treasure. Though it has had a lot to celebrate in its 80-year history, the SNCF is also facing a massive debt...