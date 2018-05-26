International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

'We sell dreams, passion,' says French Open's Guy Forget

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

The French are so rude! Or is it just a misunderstanding?

Read more

REVISITED

After key battle, Syrian town of Kobane looks to the future

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'War is not an option,' says former FARC guerrilla leader

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Madagascar political crisis: top court orders formation of unity government

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Ireland's abortion referendum

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Weinstein in court; Ireland abortion vote; Italy's populist takeover

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Sugar and spice: The flavours of the French Caribbean

Read more

ENCORE!

The writing's on the wall: Revolutionary posters from May 68

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Bale scores twice as Real Madrid win third straight Champions League

© Franck Fife, AFP | Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018.

Video by Sarah MORRIS

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-05-27

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale scored a jaw-dropping overhead kick and a long distance strike to give them a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, delivering a remarkable third consecutive title for the Spaniards.

Substitute Bale, who also scored in Real's 2014 final win over Atletico Madrid, had only been on the pitch for three minutes when he rose to meet Marcelo’s cross in the air from outside the box, sending it flying into the net to restore Real’s lead in the 64th minute at the NSC Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

French forward Karim Benzema had put Madrid ahead in the 51st minute by sticking out a leg as Liverpool’s German keeper Karius attempted to throw the ball to a team mate, sending it trickling over the line, but Sadio Mane levelled from close range in the 55th for Juergen Klopp's side.

Bale then sealed Madrid's record-extending 13th European Cup win and piled more misery on Karius with a long-range strike in the 83rd minute which went straight through the hands of the hapless goalkeeper.

Real become the first side since Bayern Munich in 1976 to win the trophy three years in a row and Zinedine Zidane is the first coach to win three back-to-back titles.

Liverpool’s talismanic forward Mohamed Salah was forced off in the first half with a suspected dislocated shoulder after tangling with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, while Real defender Dani Carvajal also left the pitch in tears after getting injured before halftime.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-05-26

  • FOOTBALL

    Real Madrid through to Champions League final after 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    Liverpool's Klopp takes on Zidane critics

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility