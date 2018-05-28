International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Italy in crisis: Will coalition collapse stoke populist backlash?

Read more

ENCORE!

Rising R&B star R.LUM.R on going against the grain

Read more

FOCUS

The millionaire couple saving Rohingya refugees in the sea

Read more

IN THE PRESS

From illegal immigrant to hero: Malian 'Spiderman' hailed for rescuing child

Read more

EUROPE NOW

Slovakia rocked by murder of investigative journalist

Read more

EUROPE NOW

Hungary under Viktor Orban

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Breastfeeding in public, Senegal's student protests, and more

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Weinstein in court; Ireland abortion vote; Italy's populist takeover

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Lira in spotlight as Turkish election campaign rolls on

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Hailstorms in France ravage Bordeaux vineyards

© Nicolas Tucat, AFP | A woman picks merlot grapes during the harvest at Château Fieuzal in the Pessac-Leognan wine producing area near Bordeaux, France, on September 30, 2014.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-05-28

Violent hailstorms ravaged parts of the Bordeaux wine region in southwestern France on Saturday causing major damage in hundreds of vineyards with thousands of hectares of vines destroyed, producers said on Monday.

This comes just a year after the Bordeaux region suffered one of its worst harvests in history with a fall of 39 percent on year due to late frosts, which lead to a jump in prices.

The hail first hit the south of the region on Saturday at midday, affecting the Pessac-Leognan region and the south of Medoc, home to some of the region’s most famous chateaux, Bernard Farges, head of Bordeaux producers’ union CIVB, said.

It then devastated vineyards of Cotes de Bourg and Cotes de Blaye on the right bank of the Gironde river and, further east, in the Gensac and Pessac-sur-Dordogne.

The vineyard of Cognac was also hit by hail. Officials mention an initial figure of 10,000 hectares (24,710 acres) affected out of a total 70,000 hectares. They had also been affected by frosts last year.

“The figures ... which will have to be refined, show that between 500 and more than 1,000 wine growers have been affected with an area hit of 1,000 hectares in the Medoc, between 4,000 and 5,000 hectares for Cote de Blaye and Cote de Bourg and about 1,000 hectares in the vicinity of Gensac,” Farges told Reuters.

Some winemakers lost 100 percent of their harvest, he said.

There are 112,000 hectares of vines in the entire Bordeaux vineyard, the second-largest wine producing region in France after Languedoc Roussillon.

Last year France’s total production had fallen to a record low due to a series of poor weather incidents including spring frosts, drought and storms that affected most of the main growing regions including Bordeaux and Champagne.

Bordeaux wine prices rose 16 percent in the first six months of the 2017/18 season, farm ministry data released in March showed.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-05-28

  • FRANCE

    French authorities uncover massive Côtes-du-Rhone wine scam

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French winegrowers face poorest harvest since 1945

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French wine production to drop by 10 percent after spring freeze, hailstorms

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility