International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

#MamoudouGassama: Malian migrant is man of the hour

Read more

THE DEBATE

Italy in crisis: Will coalition collapse stoke populist backlash?

Read more

ENCORE!

Rising R&B star R.LUM.R on going against the grain

Read more

FOCUS

The millionaire couple saving Rohingya refugees in the sea

Read more

IN THE PRESS

From illegal immigrant to hero: Malian 'Spiderman' hailed for rescuing child

Read more

EUROPE NOW

Slovakia rocked by murder of investigative journalist

Read more

EUROPE NOW

Hungary under Viktor Orban

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Breastfeeding in public, Senegal's student protests, and more

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Weinstein in court; Ireland abortion vote; Italy's populist takeover

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Video: 'I just did what I had to do,' Malian 'Spiderman' rescuer tells FRANCE 24

© Screengrab, France 24 | Mamoudou Gassama

Video by Mark OWEN

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-05-28

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed the young Malian migrant who saved a four-year-old child hanging perilously from a fourth-floor Paris balcony, saying his act of bravery opened the door to French citizenship.

A video now seen around the world shows the 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama risking his life on Sunday as he scaled the façade of the apartment building one balcony at a time until he reached the boy, scooping him to safety as horrified onlookers watched below. Gassama was nicknamed Spiderman after his daring rescue and sat down with Macron on Monday at the Élysée Palace. Paris’s fire brigade, meanwhile, said it was “ready to welcome” the young Malian among their ranks.

“I wasn’t thinking about being brave. I just did what I had to do. I had to save him,” Gassama told FRANCE 24’s Mark Owen live in the studio on Monday.

To watch FRANCE 24’s full interview with hero Mamoudou Gassama, click on the player above.

Date created : 2018-05-28

  • FRANCE

    'Hero' Malian migrant saves child from Paris balcony

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France's lower house approves controversial asylum and immigration bill

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron’s controversial asylum bill makes headway in French parliament

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility