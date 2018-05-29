International News 24/7

 

Europe

Chelsea owner Abramovich takes Israeli citizenship after UK visa wrangle

© Ben Stansall, AFP | The Russian billionaire is reportedly having trouble getting his British visa renewed.

Latest update : 2018-05-29

Latest update : 2018-05-29

Russian billionaire and Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, who is reportedly having trouble renewing his UK visa, arrived in Israel on Monday after receiving citizenship of the Jewish state, local media have said.

Abramovich has been counted as one of the richest men in Britain since he bought the English Premier League club in 2003. His British visa expired last month and sources have told Reuters it was taking longer than usual to get it renewed. The British government has declined to comment on his case.

The Ynet website that belongs to Israel's biggest selling daily, Yedioth Aharonoth, said Abramovich, who is Jewish, jetted into Tel Aviv on Monday and had received documents confirming his status as an Israeli citizen.

An Israeli immigration absorption ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on the report citing individual privacy but a spokeswoman for the Population Administration which oversees border control confirmed that Abramovich was in Israel.

A spokesman for Abramovich also declined to comment on the report.

Israel grants citizenship to any Jew wishing to move there, and a passport can be issued immediately. Israeli passport holders can enter Britain without a visa for short stays, although they require visas to work there.

Relations between Moscow and London have been strained since the poisoning of former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in March, an act Britain has blamed on Russia but in which the Kremlin denies any involvement.

Abramovich has been a regular visitor to Israel and Ynet said he had bought a property that was formerly a hotel, in an old Tel Aviv neighbourhood close to the Mediterranean shore.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-05-29

