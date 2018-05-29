International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

#MamoudouGassama: Malian migrant is man of the hour

Read more

THE DEBATE

Italy in crisis: Will coalition collapse stoke populist backlash?

Read more

ENCORE!

Rising R&B star R.LUM.R on going against the grain

Read more

FOCUS

The millionaire couple saving Rohingya refugees in the sea

Read more

IN THE PRESS

From illegal immigrant to hero: Malian 'Spiderman' hailed for rescuing child

Read more

EUROPE NOW

Slovakia rocked by murder of investigative journalist

Read more

EUROPE NOW

Hungary under Viktor Orban

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Breastfeeding in public, Senegal's student protests, and more

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Weinstein in court; Ireland abortion vote; Italy's populist takeover

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Mali president Keita confirms re-election bid

© Sia Kambou / AFP | Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on May 11,2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-05-29

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita will run for re-election in July, his office said on its Twitter account Monday.

The 73-year-old leader had been widely expected to seek a second five-year term in the troubled Sahel nation.

The election is set for July 29, with a second round planned for August 12 if no candidate obtains an absolute majority of votes.

Keita will face around a dozen challengers, including Modibo Kone, a rural development expert at the West African Development Bank, and Hamadoun Toure, who runs the "Smart Africa" initiative to drive development on the continent via technology.

Planned elections have been repeatedly postponed since 2013, in part because of security concerns over Islamist extremism.

Jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda took control of the desert north of Mali in early 2012, but were largely driven out in a French-led military operation launched the following year.

Mali's army, French soldiers and a UN mission still have little control over large tracts of the West African country, which regularly comes under attack despite a peace accord signed in May and June 2015 with the aim of isolating the jihadists.

The past two years have seen Islamist attacks spread to central and southern areas as well as over the border into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Regional elections, already pushed back from December to April, were again postponed in March to the end of 2018.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-05-29

  • FRANCE

    Video: 'I just did what I had to do,' Malian 'Spiderman' rescuer tells FRANCE 24

    Read more

  • MALI

    Suspected jihadists kill dozens of Tuaregs in Mali

    Read more

  • MALI

    Several French soldiers injured in latest Mali attack

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility