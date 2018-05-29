International News 24/7

 

Europe

Two police officers shot dead in Belgian city of Liège

Latest update : 2018-05-29

An armed man shot and killed two police officers in the eastern Belgian city of Liège on Tuesday before he was subdued by police, prosecutors said.

"There are two dead policemen and two others injured," Catherine Collignon, spokeswoman for the Liège prosecutors office told AFP.

Local newspaper Le Soir said a passerby was also killed in the shooting, but officials have not confirmed the report.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

