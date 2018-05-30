International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Central African Republic's president slams 'enemies of the peace'

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Don Quixote', 'Manifesto' and 'Fakir'

Read more

FOCUS

The maths teacher holding French lawmakers to account

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Iranian female kickboxer Farinaz Lari on conquering the ring

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Cockroach milk: The next food craze?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'We should retain the freedom to change our minds': Nick Clegg on Brexit

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

How effective is the new Ebola vaccine?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Banks wade into Kenya corruption probe

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

OECD chief: Italy in 'safe hands' with Cottarelli

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Hailstorms in France pummel champagne makers

© François Nascimbeni, AFP | Green-skinned Chardonnay grapes are pictured in the vineyard of the Champagne house Pommery-Vranken during the grape harvest on August 30, 2017, in Reims.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-05-30

French champagne producers are counting their losses after a battering by a wave of hail storms that wiped out 1,000 hectares of grapes, the main growers’ association said Wednesday.

The northeastern Champagne region experienced four particularly heavy hail storms in late April and May just as the vines were beginning to flower.

“So far 1,800 hectares have been damaged of which 1,000 have been 100 percent destroyed, representing three percent of the total champagne-growing area,” the industry’s Champagne Committee said.

But thanks to a system which allows champagne producers to mix new product with stocks from previous years, the weather damage is not expected to result in shortages of fizz.

Winemakers in the southwest have also been affected by torrential summer storms which have hit earlier this year than usual.

Pebble-sized hailstones destroyed 7,100 hectares of vines in the Bordeaux area and a further 10,000 hectares in Cognac last weekend.

Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert told parliament on Saturday that the government was looking into “what measures we can put in place and what support we can offer” to the wine industry.

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-05-30

  • FRANCE

    Hailstorms in France ravage Bordeaux vineyards

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French winegrowers face poorest harvest since 1945

    Read more

  • FRANCE-ENGLAND

    Vaunted French champagne house begins growing in England

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility