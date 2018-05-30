Family road trip resumes as Argentine lucky loser bows out of French Open

Three days after his epic dash to Paris in a rental car with wife, brother, mother and grandma, Argentina’s Marco Trungelliti will be heading home with memories to cherish and a handsome payslip following his second-round defeat at Roland Garros.

The world number 190, who stunned Australia’s Bernard Tomic on Monday just hours after a frantic 1,000-kilometre drive from Barcelona, was unable to repeat the feat in the second round of the French Open, falling to Italy’s Marco Cecchinato in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6, 6-1.

The lucky loser’s last-gasp journey from Barcelona to the French capital, documented by the photos and videos his wife posted along the way, had been the buzz of Roland Garros this week, a fairytale story made all the sweeter by his remarkable defeat of Tomic.

Trungelliti’s family road trip was made possible by a rule change introduced to prevent injured players from starting matches and then withdrawing mid-contest. When Nick Kyrgios pulled out with an injury on Sunday, and the next standby player, India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran, was unable to attend, Trungelliti got an unexpected call.

The long-haired Argentine had lost his final-round qualifying match on Friday and was enjoying some family time in Barcelona with brother Andre, mother Susana, and grandmother Daphne, 88, who had just flown over from Argentina. The small car they rented to visit Barcelona would soon come in handy: when the call from Paris came, Trungelliti got granny out of the shower and they all jumped in.

"In Argentina, unless you live in Buenos Aires, a 1,000km drive is nothing, so it was all okay," he later told reporters. "For me it was perfect. I lost [in qualifying], I left, I ate barbecue – which for an Argentine is one of the reasons to stay alive – so I was very, very relaxed."

Trungelliti was even more relaxed when he capped his epic journey with a heart-warming four-sets win over Tomic, firing 16 aces and 68 clear winners past the hapless Australian. The win ensured he would walk away with €99,000 – twice his average yearly earnings.

But he was unable to repeat the exploit on Wednesday against Cecchinato, who was fresh from his very first title win in Budapest last month – a tournament the Italian entered as, of course, a lucky loser.

