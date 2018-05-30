Latest update : 2018-05-30
Central African Republic's president slams 'enemies of the peace'
Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, granted an interview to FRANCE 24 in the capital Bangui. He discussed the flare-up in violence in his country over the past few weeks, especially in Bangui, and condemned "criminals who are taking the local population hostage". "Enemies of the peace are trying to destabilise the country," he told FRANCE 24's James André. Touadéra also touched on his country’s new partnership with Russia.
