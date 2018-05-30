International News 24/7

 

Italy, is it Contagious: Political crisis spooks Europe and Markets

Central African Republic's president slams 'enemies of the peace'

Film show: 'Don Quixote', 'Manifesto' and 'Fakir'

The maths teacher holding French lawmakers to account

Iranian female kickboxer Farinaz Lari on conquering the ring

Cockroach milk: The next food craze?

'We should retain the freedom to change our minds': Nick Clegg on Brexit

How effective is the new Ebola vaccine?

Banks wade into Kenya corruption probe

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-05-30

Central African Republic's president slams 'enemies of the peace'

Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, granted an interview to FRANCE 24 in the capital Bangui. He discussed the flare-up in violence in his country over the past few weeks, especially in Bangui, and condemned "criminals who are taking the local population hostage". "Enemies of the peace are trying to destabilise the country," he told FRANCE 24's James André. Touadéra also touched on his country’s new partnership with Russia.

>> On France24.com: The remains of Central African Republic's imperial past

By James ANDRE

Archives

2018-05-30 Europe

'We should retain the freedom to change our minds': Nick Clegg on Brexit

There's less than a year to go until the UK is due to leave the European Union, but former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg is convinced that Brexit can still be stopped. In...

2018-05-27 Sport

'We sell dreams, passion,' says French Open's Guy Forget

On the first day of Roland Garros, French Open tournament director Guy Forget talked to FRANCE 24 about coming changes to the tournament and the next generation of tennis stars.

2018-05-26 Americas

'War is not an option,' says former FARC guerrilla leader

As presidential elections in Colombia approach, FRANCE 24 sits down with former FARC Guerrilla leader Rodrigo Londono, better known as Timoleon "Timochenko" Jimenez, in an...

2018-05-24 Africa

Presidential meeting signals 'another chapter' in Franco-Rwandan relations

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said "another chapter" is beginning for Kigali and Paris. Relations between the two countries have...

