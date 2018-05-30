International News 24/7

 

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-05-30

'We should retain the freedom to change our minds': Nick Clegg on Brexit

There's less than a year to go until the UK is due to leave the European Union, but former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg is convinced that Brexit can still be stopped. In June, on the second anniversary of the referendum, Clegg will be joining a new campaign for the public to get a vote on the final Brexit deal. FRANCE 24's European Affairs Editor Catherine Nicholson speaks to Nick Clegg.

By Catherine NICHOLSON

