FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2018-05-31

Game, set and match: France's love of Roland-Garros

This week we explore the ins and outs of the French Open, known as Roland-Garros here in France. The tennis tournament is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments in the calendar year and it’s the only one played on clay. Organising the event is a huge logistical operation for the French Tennis Federation, but it brings in a lot of money that is used in turn to promote the sport. Yet despite Yannick Noah shaking things up with his win in 1983, critics say Roland-Garros remains elitist.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2018-05-25 France

The French are so rude! Or is it just a misunderstanding?

FRANCE 24 brings you its brand new monthly show, French Connections Plus. In this first episode, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula explore the ins and outs of French...

2018-05-17 French culture

What’s left of the spirit of May 68?

This month, France is marking the 50th anniversary of May 68, a social and cultural revolution considered a major turning point in French society. Students and workers joined...

2018-05-10 French cinema

France's love affair with cinema

Over a hundred years after the first commercial film was screened in Paris, the movie business is booming. Compared to their European counterparts, French people are massive...

2018-04-26 France

May in France: Lucky flowers and building bridges

May is a month of celebration in France. The bulk of the country’s 11 public holidays fall in May – making it a favourite for employees. May 1 is also a special day for workers...

