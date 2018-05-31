International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-06-01

Libyan parliament speaker slams 'outside interference'

Rival Libyan factions met in Paris this week for talks, where they agreed to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on December 10. FRANCE 24 sat down with the speaker of the Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, who is based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

By Taoufik MJAIED

2018-05-31 North Korea

Former top US official warns of possible 'Arab-Persian conflict'

Wendy Sherman, who served as US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in the Obama administration, told FRANCE 24 of her concern at the possibility of an "Arab-Persian...

2018-05-30 Africa

Central African Republic's president slams 'enemies of the peace'

Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, granted an interview to FRANCE 24 in the capital Bangui. He discussed the flare-up in violence in his...

2018-05-30 Europe

'We should retain the freedom to change our minds': Nick Clegg on Brexit

There's less than a year to go until the UK is due to leave the European Union, but former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg is convinced that Brexit can still be stopped. In...

2018-05-27 Sport

'We sell dreams, passion,' says French Open's Guy Forget

On the first day of Roland Garros, French Open tournament director Guy Forget talked to FRANCE 24 about coming changes to the tournament and the next generation of tennis stars.

