Europe

Giuseppe Conte given new mandate to form Italian government

Italy PM candidate Giuseppe Conte (L) waves as he arrives at the Qurinale presidential palace on May 31, 2018, in Rome to meet Italy's president about a mandate to form a government for the second time.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-05-31

Italy’s prime minister-designate Giuseppe Conte announced Thursday his ministerial line-up after being handed a mandate for a second time to form a new populist government.

Far-right League leader Matteo Salvini was named interior minister while the head of Five Star Movement Luigi Di Maio is slated to become minister for economic development.

France 24's Josephine McKenna in Rome discusses new Conte government

Paolo Savona, the eurosceptic economist who the populist coalition originally wanted for economy minister but was rejected by the Italian president, is still part of the cabinet as European Affairs minister.

>> Read more: Italy’s new leader Conte: ‘Untested maestro of a cacophonous orchestra’

The role of economy minister this time went to Giovanni Tria, a political economy professor who is in favour of keeping Italy in the euro, while Brussels-savvy Enzo Moavero Milanesi was named as minister of foreign affairs.

FRANCE 24 with AFP

Date created : 2018-05-31

